Hurricane Teddy to impact Atlantic Canada

Early Monday morning, category 2 hurricane Teddy was located 260km southeast of Bermuda. The large hurricane had 260km/h (100 mph) winds and was moving north, northeast at 15km/h.
Teddy is producing massive ocean swells all along the eastern seaboard from Nova Scotia to North Carolina. Coastal flooding continues to be an issue along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with large waves washing over dunes and coastal roads.
Teddy is expected to move into Canadian waters starting Tuesday afternoon. A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for the Nova Scotia coast including Cape Breton Island. Seas are forecast to build in the offshore waters between 10-15 metres (30-50 feet). Those wave heights will translate into quite a storm surge along southeast facing shorelines.
In addition to the pounding surf and storm surge, strong winds of 80 to 110km'h are expected in Nova Scotia, parts of P. E.I and Newfoundland. Gusty winds and storm surge are also likely in the Îles de la Madeleine. The strongest winds with Teddy are expected to remain offshore at this time. Heavy rain and flash flooding may also occur, as 100 to 150mm of rain is forecast along and to the west of the storm track.
Teddy is forecast to arrive in Nova Scotia late Tuesday before moving across the Gulf of St. Lawrence and into southern Newfoundland Wednesday. Strong winds are expected to produce tree damage along with the possibility of widespread power outages across the region.
