Hurricane Laura devastates Lake Charles, Louisiana

They feared the water - the storm surge - but it in the it was Laura's 225km/h plus winds that did tremendous damage across southwest Louisiana.
One of the strongest hurricanes to impact Louisiana in the modern era, smashed into Cameron Parish at 1 am central time Thursday morning. The category 4 storm with 240 km/h (150 mph) winds caused widespread devastation in the community of Lake Charles. Wind gusts over 200km/h were reported, with sustained winds of up to 160km/h for several hours. The result is the complete failure of many structures, as well as office buildings with every window punched out.
I watched the coverage of Laura overnight from Lake Charles, provided by storm chaser Reed Timmer and his team. Laura was a fierce, fast-moving hurricane, with relentless powerful winds tearing apart structures. Power lines and trees are spread across just about every roadway in Lake Charles. Across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, over 700,000 homes and businesses are without power Thursday, in sweltering heat and humidity.
So far three US fatalities have been reported as a result of Laura, from trees falling on homes. I have found very little information on Cameron, where Laura made landfall. It is estimated that the storm surge near Cameron was around 10 feet, less than expected, but still a significant amount of water. Search and rescue crews and First Responders are still assessing the damage along the coast. Elsewhere in Louisiana and Texas, surge flooding did occur, but was less severe than expected.
As of noon, Laura had been downgraded to a tropical storm, loosing steam as all storms do when they move inland. Laura is racing off to the north at 24km/h, expected to produce strong winds, torrential rain and isolated tornadoes into portions of northern Louisiana and Arkansas. Laura is then expected to move eastward across the middle Atlantic region by the weekend.
ATLANTIC CANADA IMPACTS POSSIBLE
Once Laura moves offshore, the storm main gain some strength and threaten Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by early next week, with gale force winds and heavy rainfall. The progress of what is left of Laura will need to be watched closely by Atlantic Canada residents.
