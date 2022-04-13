Historic spring blizzard to bring rain and thunderstorms to Montreal

A powerful spring blizzard is hammering portions of North Dakota, Montana and neighbouring southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba early Wednesday morning. The storm promises to be epic, with 25 to 60cm of snow forecast along with 70 to 100km/h winds. Authorities have already closed more than 500 miles of Interstate 94 across North Dakota and Montana. Interstate 29 is also closed from Fargo to the Canadian border. In Winnipeg, the entire school system has been closed for the first time in 25 years.
Forecasters north of the border are expected the same, as the snow and wind ramp up today in Manitoba. Visibility early this morning is already under 1km at Winnipeg and Brandon. Late season storms are not uncommon in this region, however the strength of this particular blizzard is rather impressive. Low pressure will slowly move across the northern plains and into Minnesota and northwest Ontario over the next 48 hours. In addition to the strong winds and heavy snow, bitter cold will push across the southern Prairies. Temperatures early Wednesday morning are already well below freezing and expected to drop into the minus teens by Thursday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow will make travel impossible in western Manitoba. Expect highway closures and possible power outages.
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms
On the warm side of the storm, an elongated warm front is producing periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms north and east of the center. A strong cold front trailing from the storm is generating severe wether and tornadoes across the central and southern US plains.
As the storm lifts into Ontario, Montreal can expect periods of steady rain to develop along the aforementioned warm front. A soaking 20 to 30mm is possible, which will add to water levels on both the Ottawa and St. Lawrence Rivers. A heavy rainfall warning has been posted for portions of southern Quebec including metro Montreal. No flooding is anticipated at this time, but water levels are being closely monitored. On Thursday, the trailing cold front arrives, accompanied by gusty winds and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Skies will clear out Thursday evening.
Good Friday at this time is shaping up to be the best weather day of the Easter/Passover long weekend for Montreal. Conditions will be sunny and mild, with a high near 15C (59F) in Montreal, warmer south of the city towards the US border. Conditions will be rather breezy, with wind gusts to 50km/h likely. The weekend at this time is going to be dreary and chilly as an upper level low moves east from the Great Lakes. Look for scattered showers both days and perhaps even a few flurries around for Easter Sunday.
