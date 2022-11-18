Historic lake effect snowstorm to deliver some snow to southern Quebec

Light snow falling across extreme southwestern Quebec Friday morning is from the lake effect snow band off Lake Ontario impacting western New York and portions of southern Ontario. This band of snow is forecast to be exceptionally intense today into the weekend, as it delivers as much as 100cm (40 inches) of snow to the regions around Watertown, New York. A second band moving off Lake Erie will deliver just as much snow to Buffalo and the suburbs south of the city.
As far as southern Quebec is concerned, the snow will be very intermittent and scattered in nature over the next 24-36 hours, primarily falling from Ile Perrot southwest into eastern Ontario and south to the New York State border. Expect 2cm to as much as 8cm in the most persistent bands, especially on Saturday. In Ontario, near-whiteout conditions are possible along Highway 401 west of Brockville towards Kingston as the band lifts north across the St. Lawrence Valley. In some locations 20 to 30cm of fresh snow is possible. Gusty winds will create areas of blowing snow.
In lake effect snow, conditions can change quickly from sunny skies to heavy snow and strong winds within a few kilometres.
Off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, a second band is forecast to move well inland across central Ontario, possibly reaching the Ottawa region late Saturday.
Off Lake Erie, a heavy band of snow has been pounding the region south of Buffalo since late Thursday. Overnight, very heavy snow fell across western New York, with 19cm in Buffalo, 45cm in Orchard Park and 50cm in Hamburg. The snow was accompanied by thunder and lightning at times as well as strong winds up to 70km/h. A state of emergency is in effect for portions of western New York through the weekend. On Friday, schools are closed, along with restrictions on transportation. The NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns scheduled for 1pm Sunday, has been moved to Detroit.
Lake effect snow is also expected in the Niagara region of Ontario as well as the north shore of Lake Erie from Long Point to Fort Erie.
The lake effect snow is being caused by gusty west and southwest winds blowing unseasonably cold air across the wide-open warmer lakes. Conditions should begin to improve by Sunday as the bands shift south and begins to dissipate.
Consider postponing any travel along Highway 401 into Ontario as well as Interstate 81 and 90 in New York today through Sunday.
