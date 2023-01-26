Heavy snow blankets southern Quebec - over 25cm in Montreal

The snowfall warning remains in effect through the noon hour for Montreal.
As expected, snow began just prior to the evening commute Wednesday evening in Montreal. The snow became heavy quickly, with 21cm falling before midnight. Strong winds created blowing snow and nearly whiteout travel conditions on area highways, especially south and west of the city. As of 6am Thursday morning, 26cm had fallen in Montreal. Primary roads in the city are in good shape, but mountains of snow remain on side roads and in parking lots.
Some schools have been closed for the day, especially north of Montreal, but the major boards remain open in the city. Schools are closed in the Eastern Townships. There are flight delays at Trudeau Airport, call ahead to verify.
Strong low pressure is moving down the St. Lawrence Valley early Thursday morning, with a secondary low developing near Long Island, New York. This storm will become the dominant system today as it lifts into the Gulf of Maine. We are in a dry slot at the moment, but precipitation should blossom again from the west, with another 5cm of snow expected for Montreal before precipitation tapers off early this afternoon. Gusty west winds will develop by noon, up to 50km/h at times, causing areas of blowing snow, especially off island.
The snowstorm impacted all of southern and eastern Ontario as well on Wednesday, with 13.8cm falling in Toronto and 15.6cm in Ottawa. There were reports of thunder and lightning accompanying the snow in many parts of Ontario, including Kingston.
Skies will become partly cloudy tonight and Friday before more snow arrives for the weekend. High temperatures today will be around -3C (27F), with overnight lows dropping to -9C (16F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.