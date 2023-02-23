UPDATE: Thursday, February 23, 8 AM: Dry air aloft moved into the storm system overnight, especially here in the St. Lawrence Valley, cutting back significantly on snowfall accumulations. The weather warnings have been lifted as any additional snowfall will not meet the minimum criteria. Roads are slippery across the metro Montreal region from the 2-3cm of snow that fell overnight, and winds remain gusty, between 30-50 km/h.
There will be another round of light snow late this afternoon and evening, with another 2-5cm possible. I think the big story will be how cold it feels outdoors. The temperature currently is -12C (10F), and combined with the wind, it feels like -24C. That aspect of the storm will not get any better today or Friday as temperatures remain in the minus teens, dropping into the -20s by Saturday morning.
Previous Post: Wednesday morning is the calm before the storm in Montreal, with bright sunshine and cold temperatures. Widespread weather warnings and special weather statements are posted across all of southern Ontario, Quebec and neighbouring New York and New England in advance of a strong winter storm.
Strengthening low pressure will move from Kansas northeast across New York State on Thursday, followed quickly by a second area of low pressure Thursday evening. The combination of both storm systems will spread snow and freezing rain across southern Ontario today and into Montreal by midnight tonight.
After a sunny start to the day in southern Quebec, expect increasing clouds by afternoon. Highs will be chilly, around -5C (23F). The snowfall warning comes into effect this evening and overnight for southern Quebec. At this time it includes all regions from the St. Lawrence River south, but excludes the island of Montreal. Regardless of the warnings, look for snow overnight and Thursday, with the heaviest precipitation falling in the pre-dawn hours. Accumulations at this time are expected in the 10-20cm range for the Island of Montreal, 10-15cm north of the city and 15-25cm from the South Shore, including Vaudreuil and Valleyfield, south to the US border. Overnight lows will be cold, down to -12C (10F), combined with strong northeast winds up to 50km/h. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will allow for widespread blowing snow, especially off island.
Look for poor travel conditions overnight and Thursday morning. The snow may taper off early Thursday afternoon, before strengthening once again in the evening. The storm will finally move east on Friday, followed by frigid air into Saturday morning, with lows in the minus 20s. Temperatures will moderate on Sunday, but with additional snowfall expected.
I know March 1st is next week, in a perfect world the start of meteorological spring. However, keep in mind that historically in Montreal, late February and March usually produce our biggest snowstorms. The weather does look to remain active over the next ten days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.