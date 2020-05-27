Heat Warning in effect for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Open Fire Ban in effect.
Update May 27, 8AM: A very hot and humid air mass has settled over southern Quebec. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year to date and perhaps the warmest May day on record for Montreal, with a searing high of 35C (95F) forecast for the city. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel closer to 42C (107F). The record for today's date is 30.4C (87F), set in 1978, we should easily surpass this.
Overnight temperatures will remain very mild as they did last night. Montreal had a record maximum overnight low of 20.1C (69F), smashing the previous of 18.9C (66F) set all the way back in 1880. Thursday should be slightly cooler, with a chance of showers. The weather will become much cooler this weekend, along with clearing skies.
Previous Post: A very warm and humid airmass will surge into southern Quebec Tuesday, setting the stage for the first heatwave of 2020. A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with the temperature at 30C or higher. The forecast high for Tuesday is 32C (90F), Wednesday 34C (94F) and Thursday, 31C (88F). The heat combined with high humidity levels will produce humidex readings close to 40C. Drink plenty of fluids, wear sunscreen and seek out cooler locations, especially during the afternoon hours.
While Tuesday's record maximum temperature of 34.7C set in 2010 seems out of reach for Montreal, we have a shot at breaking the record both Wednesday, (30.4C set in 1978), and Thursday (31C also set in 1978).
There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each of the three next days during the late afternoon and evening hours. A better chance for thunderstorms and heavy downpours is expected by Friday as a cold front arrives. The weekend is expected to be sunny and cooler with lower humidity.
It certainly has been a bizarre weather month across southern Quebec. We will likely end the month in Montreal having had both record highs and lows, widespread frost on multiple consecutive nights, snowfall and our first heatwave. All this weather against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is just bizarre.
OUTDOOR BURN BAN CONTINUES
A reminder, the hot weather is not helping the fire situation at all in Quebec. There are currently 14 active forest fires in the province, with 333 fires reported so far this year according to SOPFEU. The 10 year average to date should be 162 fires. Conditions remain dangerously dry, and a burn ban remains in effect for all of southern Quebec. Despite the ban, I noticed several residents in my neighbourhood having open fires in their backyards this past weekend. Fires can spread very quickly at this time, with little in the way of rainfall observed over the last 10 days. Do your part and avoid outdoor burning all together, and watch those cigarettes. Stay cool and stay safe!
