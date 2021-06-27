Heat Warning in effect for Montreal

Heat Warning in effect for metro Montreal.
What a weather week it has been across Canada. From drought to tornadoes and historic heat, we have seen it all. I will begin with the current weather, it is a very warm and muggy Sunday morning in Montreal, with the temperature already at 25C (77F) at 7am. We are on the way to a high of 32C (90F), with humidex values approaching 40C. Overnight lows will remain well-above 21C (70F) in the city. Environment Canada has posted a heat warning for the region through Tuesday. Warm and humid air is being forced northward by high pressure located off the middle Atlantic coast. The warm, moist air will be drawn northward on strong, gusty southwest winds of 40-70km/h in the St. Lawrence Valley on Sunday.
Along the periphery of that heat bubble, showers and thunderstorms have been firing up. Some of the storms were strong on Saturday, with tornadoes reported in central Ontario, into Michigan and Illinois. In Quebec it was much need rainfall, with 21.8mm at Trudeau Airport, 17mm here on Ile Perrot. Every drop helps, but we remain well-below normal in the precipitation department, a drought that stretches back to winter. Saturday's rainfall brings the monthly total in Montreal to 47.2mm, still 50 percent of normal for June. This comes after an extremely dry April and May.
Quebec Tornado Outbreak
The Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University in London, Ontario has completed their preliminary assessment of Monday's severe weather outbreak in Quebec. The strong thunderstorms produced 4 separate tornadoes. The first occurred south of Montreal at Saint-Valentin near the US border. The tornado touched down at 335pm with 115km/h winds, and EF-0 on the Enhance Fujita Scale. The second tornado was the deadly storm that swept across Mascouche, with widespread severe damage and one fatality. It was an EF-2 with estimated winds of over 180km/h. Between 4 and 5pm two more tornadoes were observed at Saint-Celestin (EF-0, 115km/h winds) and Saint Narcisse-de-Beaurivage (EF-1, 150km/h winds). Monday's tornadoes brings the seasonal total in Quebec to 8. In an normal year, and who knows what normal is anymore, we receive 5 for the entire season.
Historic Heatwave
An historic heatwave is gripping portions of western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures on Saturday soared into the upper 30s and middle 40s. Over 50 high temperature records were broken in B.C., including 43.2C (110F) at Lytton. Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday and Monday, with a high of 47C (116F) forecast for the B.C. interior from Lytton to Osoyoos. If that occurs it will become the warmest temperature ever recorded in Canada. The current record dates back to the dirty thirties, when Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan reached 45C (113F) on July 5, 1937.
The heatwave has even impacted the large coastal cities, with Victoria and Vancouver reaching into the middle 30s. Parts of Vancouver Island reached over 37C (100F). Portland, Oregon recorded their warmest day ever on Saturday, reaching 108F (42.2C) surpassing the benchmark of 107F set in 1981.
The heatwave is forecast to persist all week as hot high pressure builds in from the deserts of the southwest US. The heat will spread east into Alberta and Saskatchewan early in the upcoming week.
