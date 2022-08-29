Heat warning in effect for metro Montreal

Environment Canada has posted a heat warning for metro Montreal through Monday evening. A tropical airmass originating from the Gulf of Mexico, will invade southern Quebec over the next 36 hours. Hazy sunshine is expected Monday, with temperatures rising into the low 30s. When combined with elevated relative humidity values, temperatures will feel closer to 40C (104F) in Montreal.
Tuesday will only be marginally better with humidex readings in the 35C to 38C (95 to 100F) range. A potent cold front will begin moving into the St. Lawrence Valley during the late afternoon and evening hours, with the risk for strong thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Avoid heat exhaustion by drinking plenty of fluids and scheduling outdoor activities in the cooler hours of the early morning or after sunset. Relief from the high heat and humidity is expected by Wednesday with a high of 22C (72F) forecast along with showers.
Temperatures will be much cooler by Thursday, the first day of meteorological fall, only reaching into the middle teens as September begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.