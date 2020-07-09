Heat Warning in effect for metro Montreal
Record-breaking heat forecast today and Friday
Central Canada is baking today under a prolonged heatwave.
Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of our current heatwave, with temperatures expected in the middle 30s across southern Quebec, 36C (97F) in Montreal. The humidity will make it feel like the low 40s, well over 100F. The record for today is 34.4C (93.9F) set in 1955. We should break this, and have a shot at the all-time July record of 35.6C (96F) established in 1953.
There may be some slight relief in the order of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. As we witnessed on Wednesday, the storms and rainfall only cooled the area for a few hours an actually spiked the humidity. Overnight temperatures remained very warm and sauna like in the low to middle 20s. Montreal is already 26C (79F) at 9am.
More substantial relief will arrive over the weekend in the form of clouds and tropical downpours. A system moving up the east coast of the US will provide us with the moisture.
For the next 48 hours, stay cool, drink plenty of water and stay safe.
