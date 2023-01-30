Surprise, it is snowing again Monday morning in Montreal, for the 14th consecutive day. At least a trace of snow has fallen on 25 of the 30 days this month. Our monthly total for January sits at 89.4cm after 10.8cm fell on Sunday. Temperatures were quite cold Sunday as the snow fell, making roads incredibly slick and reducing the effectiveness of the salt. There were numerous accidents reported, with the SQ advising against travel along Highway 20 to the Ontario border. Roads are much better today, but slick in spots with the new snow falling.
Monday is chilly once more, especially compared to the monthly average this January, which sits at -4.1C (24.6F). This is well above the long-term average of -9.7C (14.5F). The overnight temperatures have been especially mild, averaging -7.1C (19.2F), the normal should be -14C (6.8F).
As mentioned, light snow is falling once again Monday morning, inching us closer to the all-time record for most snow in the month of January. We are expecting another 2-4cm today along a cold front, and with no snow forecast for Tuesday, we may just fall short of the 95cm that fell in January 1999.
ARCTIC BLAST
Temperatures will turn much colder as the week progresses, with the coldest air set to arrive Thursday night behind a strong arctic front. That front will have a period of snow squalls along, with gusty winds, and plunging temperatures. The overnight low Friday morning will be in the -20s, with highs on Friday struggling to reach -18C (0F). The morning low Saturday will be even colder, likely into the minus 30s for most of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. The forecast low of -30C (-22F) Friday night for Montreal, would be the coldest temperature I have recorded on Ile Perrot since moving there in 2009. Time will tell. In any event, it will be frigid with dangerous windchills. Weather warnings will be needed for the extreme cold. The good news is that the cold snap will be short, with temperatures warming on southwest winds Sunday, back to above normal values. There may be some light snow as well on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.