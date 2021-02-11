Frigid February weather from coast to coast in Canada

A significant record-breaking cold snap is underway across most of western Canada. Temperatures have dropped into the minus 20s and 30s for highs and down as cold at the minus 40s for lows over the past week. The arctic air has been in place since last weekend and is now starting to spread east into parts of Ontario and Quebec.
Cold & snowy Montreal
We have a period of very active weather ahead in Montreal. It begins Thursday evening, with bitterly cold temperatures, the low dropping to -21C, with windchill values close to -30C. Friday will be sunny, but cold, remaining in the minus teens. A weak weather system will bring up to 5cm of snow Saturday night tapering to flurries on Sunday. A much stronger storm system is possible early next week, with yet a third storm by Friday. The last system is too far off in the distance for precise details, but expect the weather to be quite challenging over the next two weeks.
The stormy and cold weather pattern will persist across North America as well, with frigid cold for many and a line of snow and freezing rain developing around the periphery of the dome of arctic air. Taking a look at just how cold it has been, Key Lake, Saskatchewan recorded a low temperature of -47.6C (-53.7F) on Wednesday morning, just one of 16 record lows in that province. For reference, the coldest low on record for Montreal, was -37.8C (-36F) set in January1957. In Alberta over 53 record lows have been established since last weekend, with 11 in B.C. and 3 in the Yukon. The cold in many cases has been accompanied by gusty winds and windchill values as low as the -50s. Even coastal B.C. is below freezing, with a major snowstorm expected this weekend for Vancouver and Victoria. Quebec even got in on the cold Wednesday morning, with windchill readings of -41C at Matagami and -36C at Val d'Or. Widespread extreme cold warnings cover nearly half of Canada.
The frigid air has spilled into the US as well, with ice and snow as far south as Texas and freezing temperatures towards the Gulf Coast. The harsh winter weather has produced extremely dangerous driving conditions in many locations. On Thursday morning a multi-vehicle accident involving over 75 trucks and cars resulted in serious injuries and the deaths of at least 5 motorists. More snow and ice is forecast to spread into the Ohio Valley and along the east coast this weekend. Snow is also forecast in Seattle and Portland.
