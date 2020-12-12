Freezing rain warning for Montreal

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for metro Montreal and most of southern Quebec including the Laurentians and Eastern Townships. The warnings stretch into eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.
Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes on Saturday and then just north of Montreal. A warm front will lift across the St. Lawrence Valley late this evening. In advance of the front, an area of snow and freezing rain is forecast. Accumulations of a centimeter or two of snow and between 2-5mm of freezing rain is likely across most of southwestern Quebec. Precipitation will begin this morning and persist into the evening hours. Freezing rain will change to showers from Montreal south towards the US border by this evening. Travel will become tricky today on any untreated roads, especially off-island and north of the city.
The temperature is near the freezing point early Saturday morning in Montreal, expected to remain fairly steady today on increasing northeast winds up to 50km/h. This evening winds will shift to the southwest and temperatures will warm well above freezing to 5C (41F) Sunday morning. A cold front arrives late Sunday, with falling temperatures and a few flurries.
The upcoming week will be the coldest of the season so far with daytime temperatures remaining well below freezing and nighttime lows in the minus teens. Only a few flurries are forecast. The storm we were watching for mid-week is expected to travel well south of Quebec, moving across Delaware and into the Atlantic. No impacts are expected in Montreal at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.