UPDATE - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 8AM:
All weather warnings have expired for the region as the temperature has risen above the freezing point in Montreal. Most major highways are in good shape, but neighbourhood roads and side-streets are treacherous. Walking is nearly impossible here on Île Perrot.
There is plenty of standing water on top of ice, so use extreme caution. Nearly 15mm of frozen precipitation fell on the city from 4pm Tuesday through the wee hours Wednesday morning. Hydro Quebec reported just over 20,000 customers in the province without power at one point overnight, but that number is lowering quickly as I write.
There was a rash of minor accidents last evening and into the overnight hours, several involving the closure of sections of highway, such as Highway 30 on the South Shore in Brossard. All roads are open now, but there is lots of deep puddles around. Crews have been working all night spreading salt and plowing.
Colder, windy weather in the way today, with the temperature falling to -10C (14F) by late this afternoon. Ottawa is already down to -6C after an early morning high of 2C. Winds are expected to gust up to 70km/h through this evening.
Previous Post: Another messy winter storm is set to impact southern Quebec over the next 24 to 36 hours. Low pressure over the American Midwest will move into the Great Lakes and down the St. Lawrence Valley on Wednesday. In advance of the storm, colder air has settled back into Montreal. Temperatures early Tuesday morning are either side of -10C (14F).
Deep moisture will begin to stream northward later today, overriding the cold air at the surface. The result will be a few hours of freezing rain, starting this afternoon in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley and spreading north and east into Quebec. Several hours of freezing rain are expected, with 5 to 10mm of ice accretion. Expect very slippery roads and sidewalks as well as the risk for isolated power outages in areas the see the longest duration of freezing rain such as Ottawa and Quebec City.
Temperatures will rise above freezing in Montreal overnight, as warm as 8C (47F) in areas along and south of the St. Lawrence River. Any freezing rain will change to showers in Montreal. A trailing cold front will follow on Wednesday, dropping temperatures just a quickly, down to -10C by late in the day. Winds will become quite strong on Wednesday, gusting up to 60km/h at times. Any remaining precipitation will taper off to flurries.
Another winter storm will slip south of the region on Friday, with a general 5 to 10cm of snow expected at this time for Montreal.
