Freezing drizzle forecast for Montreal overnight - more snow expected by Thursday

A weak frontal boundary is moving along the 401 corridor late this afternoon, spreading an area of light snow and freezing rain into eastern Ontario. Precipitation should arrive in the Montreal region early this evening, in the form of a mix of very light freezing rain and snow. Expect 1-3cm of precipitation including some ice accretion.
While we are not expecting heavy amounts of snow an ice, it does not take much to make roads and sidewalks slippery. Precipitation will taper off to freezing drizzle overnight and early Wednesday morning before ending by noon. A freezing drizzle advisory has been posted for the Ottawa Valley and parts of eastern Ontario, with a winter weather advisory for upstate New York and Vermont. At this time, no weather warnings have been issued for metro Montreal. If you are driving this evening and overnight, expect icy patches and snow covered roads in spots. Untreated surfaces will be slippery.
Temperatures will remain fairly steady overnight, around -4C (25F), warming up to 1C (34F) on Wednesday.
A larger storm system is expected to impact our region late Thursday into Friday, with a moderate snowfall. Low pressure is forecast to move from Colorado towards the Great Lakes by Thursday and then south of Montreal. At this time, it appears that areas closer to the Ontario and US border will receive the heaviest amount of snow. Montreal is looking at 5-10cm, however those amounts may change based on the evolution of the system and the final track. Secondary low pressure is also expected to develop along the US east coast, which will only complicate the forecast. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.