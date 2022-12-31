Foggy end to 2022 in Montreal - Happy New Year

Fog Advisory remains in effect for Montreal.
Happy New Year! Thank you for reading, I appreciate your time, 2023 will be my 44th year, talking and writing about the weather.
We end the year on a foggy note across southern Quebec. The fog has been thick most of the day, with Trudeau Airport reporting less than 1 kilometre visibility for 10 consecutive hours. The visibility has improved slightly at the airport over the last few hours, but the fog remains thick off island and near any body of water. A fog advisory remains in effect for most of southern Quebec, extending into eastern Ontario.
A slow moving cold front has produced close to 10mm of rain today here on Ile Perrot. Rain, fog and drizzle will persist into the overnight hours and early New Year's Day, before cooler and drier weather arrives. The front will eventually slide south of the region on Sunday.
The high in Montreal today was a very warm 7C (45F), temperatures will slowly fall over the next 24 hours down to -1C (30F) by Monday morning. More active weather is on the way next week, along with a return of much colder air by Thursday. More on that next year. Have a safe New Year's Eve.
