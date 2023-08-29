Florida Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Idalia

Idalia has become a hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning, located 600 kilometres south southwest of Tampa Bay. Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane as of the most recent advisory, with 75mph (120 km/h). Idalia is moving faster this morning, towards the north at 22km/h.
The hurricane is forecast to deepen rapidly today, approaching the Big Bend region of Florida by early Wednesday morning, before crossing the state and emerging on the Atlantic Coast later in the day.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Centre are expecting Idalia to strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane before landfall, with winds exceeding 120mph (195km/h). Isolated tornadoes are possible as well across interior portions of Florida and Georgia during landfall on Wednesday.
Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings are posted for a large swath of the Florida Gulf Coast, as well as the east coast of the US from Florida northward into the Carolinas. Storm surge near landfall is expected to be in the 8 to 12 foot range, producing catastrophic flooding and damage along the immediate coast. Heavy rain, in excess of 200mm (8 inches) is likely across Florida into Georgia and South Carolina. Coastal flooding is likely as far north as Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Idalia is entering deep, warm waters in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, with rapid intensification expected Tuesday. Widespread evacuations have been ordered for coastal counties along the Florida Gulf Coast, and Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency.
Final note at this time, Idalia is expected to remain well south of New England and eastern Canada with no impacts forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.