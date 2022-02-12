Flash freeze warning issued as colder weather returns to Montreal

Flash Freeze Warning is effect for metro Montreal: Expect rapidly dropping temperatures to produce icy travel conditions over the next few hours across southeastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec.
A flash freeze warning has been issued for all of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec through early afternoon. A strong cold front currently moving across the Ottawa Valley, will pass through Montreal and southern Quebec late this morning into the early afternoon hours.
Temperatures fall rapidly behind the front, with any standing water freezing quickly. Close to 4mm of rain fell overnight along with plenty of melting snow. Roads will become very slippery in hurry, so if you have travel plans exercise extreme caution.
The current temperature here on Ile Perrot is our high for today at 4C (39F). Ottawa has already dropped below freezing, down 3 degrees in the last hour, along with a burst of heavy snow. The arctic airmass is spreading southeast quickly. Winds will shift from the southwest to west, gusting up to 60km/h ushering in the frigid temperatures.
The temperature will drop in Montreal down to -8C (18F) by late afternoon, and -20C (-4F) by Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny, but bitterly cold, with a high of only -13C (9F) and windchill readings in the minus 20s.
