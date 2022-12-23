weather alert breaking
Flash freeze - strong winds expected across southern Quebec today
- Stephen Balena
-
- Updated
- 0
10:30 AM UPDATE: According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Highway 417 towards Ottawa is now closed between the Quebec border and Vankleek Hill due to poor road conditions.
A flash freeze warning has been issued for southern Quebec. The snow is mixing with rain at the moment, with moderate precipitation in the greater Montreal area. A strong cold front will cross the region around 4pm, with rain changing to snow along with rapidly falling temperatures.
Power outages continue to surge in the province, with 211,000 customers in the dark at the moment according to Hydro-Quebec. That number is changing by the minute. Montreal has been spared at the moment, with most outages north of the city. That may change as the winds pick up this afternoon.
Previous Post: The snowfall warning currently in effect for Montreal will likely be replaced by a flash freeze warning shortly. Widespread weather warnings remain in place virtually across the entire geographical region Friday morning in every direction you look.
A strong winter storm is producing widespread travel delays across a wide swath of eastern North America today. Consider delaying any driving to Ontario, as blizzard conditions are forecast to develop along the 401 corridor by early afternoon.
We have a very active day of weather ahead, with a mix of rain and snow, strong winds and a flash freeze during the evening commute. Schools are closed today across the region. Power outages are beginning to climb as winds increase. As of 6AM, 24,000 are without power in Quebec, with close to 80,000 across New England and New York. Several NHL teams have cancelled games today as well as the AHL Laval Rocket.
Strong low pressure is strengthening rapidly this morning as it moves from Indiana to just northwest of Ottawa by Saturday morning. The storm is in the process of pushing a warm front across southern Quebec. Close to 10cm of wet snow has fallen overnight in Montreal, with precipitation in the process of changing over to rain. Temperatures are near the freezing point Friday morning, and will rise to a high of 6C (43F) in the city. Rain will persist most of the day, with up to 15mm possible, while north of the city, precipitation remains as snow, with significant amounts forecast.
By late this afternoon a strong cold front will push across eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec. The front will be accompanied by a burst of heavy snow and very strong winds, gusting up to 100km/h locally. Those winds will remain with us overnight as temperatures fall quickly below freezing to around -6C (19F) and remain steady Saturday.
In addition to the initial burst of snow, exceptionally strong winds will blow lake effect snow off Lake Ontario and down the St. Lawrence Valley. Expect bursts of heavy snow from Kingston, Ontario all the way to Ile Perrot into Saturday. An additional 10cm of snow is possible in parts of Montreal, accompanied by winds of 80km/h and considerable blowing snow. Visibility will be greatly reduced tonight and Saturday along Highway 20 west into Ontario and Highway 401 through to Belleville. Blizzard conditions are possible from Cornwall to Kingston.
Travel into the Townships will be affected as well, with rapidly falling temperatures this evening.
This story will be updated frequently through Saturday. Stay safe everyone...SB
