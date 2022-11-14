First snow of the season on the horizon for southern Quebec

Special Weather Statement in effect for metro Montreal and southern Quebec.
The remnants of tropical storm Nicole dumped very heavy rain across southern Quebec to start the weekend. Between 40 and 80mm fell in the immediate St. Lawrence Valley, with 66.8mm falling at Trudeau Airport. More importantly the storm ushered in cold air on the backside of the system, with a major pattern change now taking place.
Temperatures will be running below normal for at least the next week and perhaps longer, a stark contrast to the very warm November we have had so far. Highs will be at or just above the freezing point with lows well below, as cold as -5C (23F). Additionally, snow is expected this week. The airport actually measured a trace on Sunday as some wet snow mixed in with the showers. It was the first flakes of the season. More significant snow is expected this week across Ontario and Quebec.
Low pressure over Texas is expected to move towards the Ohio Valley and across Lake Erie by late Tuesday. Meanwhile a secondary low is forecast to develop along the Delaware coast, becoming the primary system. This storm will deepen and pass across coastal New England pulling in colder air across southern Quebec.
Snow is expected to begin late Tuesday and persist into Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to the freezing point in Montreal or slightly above, so the snow will be wet. It is early to pinpoint exact amounts, but it looks like a good 5cm for the city, with up to 10cm across the Townships, possibly more at higher elevations. Expect slippery, possibly snow covered roads for the first time this season during the Wednesday morning commute across metro Montreal. The snow will stay around as cold weather is expected into next weekend, along with flurries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.