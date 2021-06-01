First heatwave of the season on the way for Montreal

After a really odd weather month in May, June will start with a significant heatwave in the near-future for Montreal and most of eastern North America. The data is still being reviewed for May, but it was a month that featured record high and low temperatures, drought and frost. There was even snow across southern Ontario last Friday, with 0.2cm reported at Toronto's Pearson Airport.
The May extreme temperatures officially at Trudeau Airport were 31.5C (89F) and 1.7C (35F). It was a dry month to say the least, only 11.6mm of rain fell, making it the driest May on record for Montreal. You can see it in neighbourhood lawns, which if you are following water restrictions, are turning brown. Some rain is in the forecast both today and again Thursday. The Thursday system will be the leading edge of very warm, moist air, originating form the Gulf of Mexico. We may finally see a few decent downpours, with perhaps as much as 25mm (1 inch) here in the St. Lawrence Valley. We really need it.
Once the rain ends early Friday morning, we are looking at at least a 5 day stretch of hot and humid weather. Temperatures will begin the period around 27C (81F), but rise into the low to middle 30s over the weekend and early next week. Humidity levels and dewpoints will be on the rise as well, making it feel rather uncomfortable and sticky through next week. Any relief in the form of showers and isolated thunderstorms may come by late Tuesday.
The combination of high heat and humidity will make it dangerous for many, so now is the time to install your air conditioners, get your pools ready and prepare for extended hot weather. Don't forget your pets that suffer quickly in the heat.
Quebec Tornadoes - Severe Weather Season
Adding to the strange weather month that May was, is the fact that the province has already recorded 4 tornadoes. Three of them occurred on May 25, over 625km northwest of Montreal near Rouyn-Noranda. The storms occurred early in the evening along a strong cold front. Satellite data shows the first tornado, an EF-2, with 190km/h winds, occurred near Petit Lac Bull at 7:05pm. The second, another EF-2 occurred at Lac Des Deux Cantons, and the final tornado of the day at 8:25pm, was also a strong EF-2 near Lac Simpson. Quebec averages 4.7 storms for the entire year, and with most of the severe weather season still ahead of us, we are likely to surpass that in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.