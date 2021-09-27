Feeling a little more like fall in Montreal

Our streak of 20C September days came to an end Sunday, after a record-breaking 24 straight, we reached only 19.9C (68F) at Trudeau Airport. However the weather was still spectacular this past weekend, with any hint of precipitation remaining well to our east, and the upper level low staying put over the Great Lakes.
The end result was dry weather over southwestern Quebec, with just an isolated sprinkle or two over eastern Ontario. The heavier rain fell over far eastern Quebec, New Brunswick and Maine, with 70mm in Edmunston and 55mm at the Gaspé Airport on Sunday.
That aforementioned upper level low will slowly drift over our region early this week, with more clouds than sun and isolated showers finally arriving with it. Precipitation amounts will be on the light side for Montreal. Temperatures will remain mild for late September, rising into the high teens Monday. Overnight lows will remain above normal as well, in the 11C to 13C (52 to 55F) range.
High pressure will become reestablished over the region by Wednesday, with dry weather forecast into next weekend. Temperatures will become more seasonable, with highs between 17C and 19C (63 to 66F) and overnight lows between 7C and 9C (45 to 49F).
Hurricane Sam
The tropics have been very active this September, with multiple named storms forming. Thankfully, most have remained in the open waters of the Atlantic. Sam is a powerful category 4 hurricane Monday morning, located 1290km east southeast of the Leeward Islands. The storm is moving northwest at 13km/h, with 215km/h winds. Sam is forecast to remain a strong storm for the next day or so before some weakening occurs. At this time, Sam is no threat to land, but the system may impact the coastal waters southeast of Newfoundland by next weekend, with perhaps some weather affecting the Avalon region by late Sunday or early next week.
