Ice fog coats the trees and bridge surface along Highway 20 just off L'Île-Perrot on Wednesday morning. As if driving in from the off-island western suburbs of Montreal was not hard enough already with the L'Île Aux Tourtes Bridge troubles, Wednesday mornings cold temperatures created ice fog and black ice on both bridges. Traffic was slowed to a crawl for the entire rush hour. The low Wednesday morning in Montreal was the coldest of the winter to date at -23.1C (-9.6F). The low was even colder at -29.1C (-20.4F) in Vaudreuil-Dorion.