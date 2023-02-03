Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect for metro Montreal.
Current windchill values between -30C and -40C in Montreal
UPDATE, Friday, February 3, 6:30AM: Widespread extreme cold warnings are in effect today across a large portion of Quebec, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and New England. Record cold is likely for many regions.
A vigorous cold front last evening produced near-zero visibility in heavy snow for a few minutes in Montreal as it passed to the southeast, ushering in frigid arctic air. This morning, the mercury has dipped to -22C (-8F), with windchill readings close to -30C (-22F). We will not warm today at all, with the temperature falling to around -26C (-15F) by noon and winds increasing to 50km/h. Dangerous windchill values near -40C (-40F) will produce frostbite within minutes on any exposed skin.
Schools remain open in Montreal, so dress your kids well if venturing out at all today. The cold will persist into Saturday morning before conditions improve late in the day. More on the warming trend later this morning.
Hydro-Quebec is expecting record demands for electricity today, as the entire province will be in this cold snap. Conserve energy, especially between 4-8pm Friday evening.
8:25PM Heavy snow squalls along a powerful cold front will arrive in southern Quebec over the next couple of hours. As the squalls moved through Ottawa over the last hour, winds gusted to 60km/h and the visibility dropped to zero. Frigid air and dangerous windchill values will arrive behind the front.
Previous Post: Arguably the most famous Groundhog in the world, Punxsutawney Phil, has predicted six more weeks of winter. Time will tell, but one thing is certain, the next 48 hours will be extremely cold. The coldest airmass in several years is set to invade southern Quebec Thursday evening behind a powerful arctic front.
Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect for a wide area of southern and central Quebec, with windchill warnings posted across most of New York and all of New England. I expect weather warnings will be added shortly for eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley.
Most of Thursday will be fairly mild in Montreal, with scattered flurries. The cold front arrives late this afternoon across eastern Ontario and early this evening in Montreal. The front will be accompanied by a brief period of heavy snow and blowing snow, giving a quick 2 to 5cm at any one location. Strong winds will gust to 70km/h creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Roads will quickly become snow covered and slippery.
The snow will end by midnight, followed by clearing skies and plummeting temperatures. The low tonight in Montreal will be -22C (-8F). Temperatures will continue to fall Friday, settling into the -25C to -28C (-13F to -18F) range for our area. Gusty northwest winds of 30-50km/h will persist all day Friday, creating dangerous windchill values of close to -40C. Temperatures that cold can freeze exposed skin within minutes. Postpone any unnecessary outdoor activities and be sure to dress in layers. Make certain your pets are indoors.
The cold will remain with us Friday night, with a low around -28C (-18F). Temperatures begin to moderate Saturday, along with increasing clouds and a high of -17C (2F). The warming trend continues into Sunday, with a high of -3C (27F) along with a few centimetres of snow.
Speaking of snow, January proved to be the second snowiest on record, just missing the 1999 record by 0.2cm. For the month, 94.8cm of snow fell at Trudeau Airport. Oddly enough, the 0.2cm we needed to tie the 1999 record fell before noon on February 1st, just a few hours too late.
