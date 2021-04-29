Extended period of wet weather forecast for Montreal

We are making up for lost time in Montreal, after a very dry March and first half of April, the rain has returned to southern Quebec. Cooler, wet weather is anticipated on Friday and into early next week. On Wednesday, 5.4mm of rain fell at Trudeau Airport, bringing the monthly precipitation up to 47.2mm. The month started with 13 consecutive dry days. The normal precipitation for the month is 82.2mm, which usually includes 12.9cm of snow. Snow however has been sparse this Spring, Montreal has only received a 7.6cm of snow since March 1st.
Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks and a mild high temperature of 17C (63F). Clouds will thicken this afternoon and rain will begin this evening as low pressure moves from the Ohio Valley to theAtlantic coast. Abundant moisture is forecast to spread northward across New York and New England today and into southern Quebec. Expect a steady rain overnight in Montreal, tapering to showers Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 20 to 30mm across southern Quebec, bringing Montreal very close to the normal precipitation for April.
Showery, foggy weather will persist into the evening hours across the region, with even a few flurries mixing in at the higher elevations along the US border. Low temperatures will remain close to 10C (50F). The high will be much cooler on Friday, remaining steady near 10C, but dropping slowly in the afternoon. Winds will become quite strong from the west up to 60km/h in the afternoon. It will be a blustery, cold, damp day to start May.
Nicer weather returns for the first half of the weekend, with Saturday being the best day of the next 5 or 6 days. Expect partly sunny skies, but breezy and cool, with a high of only 10C (50F). Rain returns on Sunday, with scattered showers forecast for Monday through Wednesday.
