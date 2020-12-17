Epic snowfall across southern New York & New England

The massive Nor'Easter that dumped record amounts of snow from Pennsylvania to New England is slowly moving towards Nova Scotia on Thursday afternoon. The storm put down a general 30-60cm (12-24 inches) of snow from the central Appalachians into New England. The snow was accompanied by 50 to 90km/h winds.
The storm was epic in a swath from northeast Pennsylvania into southern Vermont, where between 75-100cm of snow fell in less than 24 hours. This included the city of Binghamton, New York along the southern tier of the state, where the largest snowfall in recorded history occurred. They measured over 100cm (40 inches) through Thursday morning and it is still snowing. Numerous roads are closed and the region is completely shut down. A state of emergency has been declared in many communities across southern New York. Closer to metro New York City, 15-25cm of snow fell. The storm will arrive along coastal sections of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick later today, with 15-25cm forecast.
In Montreal, overcast skies and gusty northeast winds were all we felt from the historic snowstorm.
As a reference point for just how big this storm was, Montreal has only recorded 27cm of snow since November 1. Last winter, October 2019 to May 2020, we measured 204.6cm (82 inches) of snow at Trudeau Airport. That was for an entire season! Binghamton had half our seasonal snowfall in 24 hours. Many northeast cities have measured more snow since late Wednesday afternoon than they did all last winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.