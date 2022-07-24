Elevated risk for strong thunderstorms Sunday for Montreal

Heat warning in effect for southern Quebec.
Elevated risk for strong thunderstorms across southern Quebec Sunday afternoon and evening.
The heat and humidity continue across southern Quebec on Sunday, with temperatures expected to climb to 30C (86F) once again. Humidex temperatures will feel like 35 to 40C before the clouds arrive. The weather never really cooled down overnight, remaining warm and muggy, with lows only around 23C (73F). We reached 31C (88F) on Saturday, before clouds and isolated storms arrived. Most of the severe weather remained well north of Montreal moving across the Laurentians into the Quebec City region. As with Friday afternoons storms, damage and power outages were reported.
Hail fell in and around Ottawa. A tornado may have touched down in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard in the late afternoon, with numerous trees down and serious damage reported to several cottages. Environment Canada will investigate to determine if it was a tornado. Thankfully no injuries were reported during this busy vacation period.
This brings us to Sunday and the renewed threat for severe weather. Clouds will increase today ahead of a cold front. Pre-frontal showers and thunderstorms are expected by mid-afternoon, some severe. The threat initially will be for strong winds and hail. However as we head into the evening hours, heavy rain and the risk for flash flooding will take over. The front is expected to move slowly, only clearing the region by Monday morning. Storms may be slow moving, with the threat for prolonged heavy rain in any one area. A good 25mm (1 inch) is expected in Montreal, but more may fall where storms occur.
If you have any outdoor plans today, pay close attention to the weather and listen for a weather watch or warning that may be issued.
Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, with yet another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. The weather will final calm down for Tuesday, with sunny skies, lower humidity, and a high of 26C (79F).
