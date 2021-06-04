Driest May on record for Montreal

If your grass is turning brown, you're not alone, we need rain. Despite the 7.6mm that has fallen so far in June at Trudeau Airport, the region remains extremely dry for late spring. The month of May was the driest ever recorded in Montreal, with a paltry 12.1mm falling at the airport. That represents only 14 percent of the normal rainfall of 81.2mm. The 12.1mm easily crushed the previous record low of 15.2mm set in 1982. Water levels are way down on area lakes and streams.
Many municipalities have already put in place watering bans or restrictions for their residents. Some communities such as Vaudreuil-Dorion are strictly enforcing existing water bylaws concerning outdoor watering and filling pools. A permit is required from the city for newly sodded or seeded lawns. Water levels on the Ottawa and St. Lawrence Rivers are very low for this time of the season. Mariners and recreational boaters have been advised to use extreme caution on the lakes, streams and the Seaway.
The other issue had been extremely dry and dusty forests and brush that has resulted in an elevated fire risk across parts of central and southern Quebec and Ontario. The good news is the fire risk has lowered for the short-term after yesterday's modest rainfall of 5.6mm in Montreal and 9.6mm on Ile Perrot. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well for the next week or so, but so will the temperature. There will be an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and late next week. As a result of the prolonged dry weather, caution should be used for any outdoor burning. Check with your municipality regarding any restrictions or permits needed.
