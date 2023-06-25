Dense smoke settles over Montreal - relief is on the way

Smog Warning in effect for southern Quebec - Air Quality Advisory in Ontario
Special Weather Statement for strong thunderstorms Monday for Montreal
Sunday has been a very unhealthy day to be outdoors, with widespread smoke form the Quebec wildfires settling over southern Quebec. The Montreal region has had some of the worst air quality on the planet today, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 198 as of 7pm. Eastern parts of the city re well over 200. The AQI has been as poor as 297 today. Readings between 150-200 are unhealthy, over 201, very unhealthy. The fine particulate matter can make it difficult to breathe at times, especially for those with respiratory issues.
Montreal has observed 13 hours and counting of smoke at Trudeau Airport, with the visibility ranging between 2-4 kilometres. Ottawa has reported 16 hours of smoke, with their visibility lowered to between 1-3 kilometres. The smoke has also drifted into portions of northern New York and New England.
The smoke is being generated by 80 wildfires burning in the province on Sunday, many out of control. The fires have scorched nearly 1.3 million hectares of land, over 3 million acres. This is the worst fire season on record for the province. SOPFEU maintains an open air fire ban across the province, with the exceptions of those regions south of the St. Lawrence River. The air quality will begin to improve in Montreal early Monday morning as the wind shifts out of the south due to an approaching upper level low.
On Saturday, isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms produced enough rain to create some flooding around 5pm in Montreal. Some parts of the city, including Trudeau Airport, reported up to 25mm (1 inch) of rain in under one hour. It was isolated in nature, with no rain falling here on Ile Perrot.
We have a very wet, warm and humid week ahead, with plenty of showers and slow moving thunderstorms. Between 30 and 50mm of rain is possible locally in the thunderstorm activity on Monday alone, with more rain expected throughout the upcoming week. The storms will develop during the afternoon for Montreal. The high on Monday is expected to be around 25C (77F), with a muggy low near 20C (68F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.