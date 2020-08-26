Dangerous hurricane Laura rapidly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico

11AM UPDATE: Laura continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane hunter aircraft reported winds speeds have now increased to 205km/h (125 mph). Laura is a category 3 hurricane and expected to intensify to a category 4 storm before landfall this evening near the Louisiana/Texas border.
Laura is a large storm, and hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). Impacts will be felt far inland including metro Houston.
Previous Post: Hurricane Laura is expected to deepen rapidly today into a monster category 4 hurricane as the storm approaches the northern Gulf Coast. As of 7am Wednesday morning, the center of Laura was located 465 km (290 miles) southeast of Galveston, Texas, moving northwest at 24km/h (15 mph). Peak winds have increased quickly to 185km/h (115 mph). Further intensification is likely today as Laura moves over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Widespread hurricane and storm warnings are now in effect from the upper Texas coast eastward towards Mississippi.
Laura is forecast to make landfall late this evening or overnight, with catastrophic storm surge expected to the right of where the center comes onshore. A surge of 12-15 feet is forecast along the southwest Louisiana coast, including low-lying Cameron Parish. Preparations and evacuations are being rushed to completion this morning. Tropical storm force winds and water will begin arriving at the coast early this afternoon.
Hurricane hunter aircraft have reported that Laura has become a larger storm overnight, with hurricane and tropical storm winds extending outward far from the center of the storm. Strong winds, torrential rain and flash flooding will impact a large portion of Texas and Louisiana including metro Houston tonight and Thursday. Those conditions will spread into northern Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
I will post further updates on hurricane Laura later today.
