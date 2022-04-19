Coastal storm brings heavy snow to Montreal

Heavy snow falling on April 19 in Saint-Laurent, Quebec. The snow has reduced visibility and surprised many motorists who had already removed their snow tires. The snow should change to rain this morning in Montreal. Up to 10cm is possible along with gusty winds up to 60km/h and the occasional rumble or two of thunder.

 Stephen Balena

Special Weather Statement for up to 10cm of heavy wet snow for Montreal.

A strengthening coastal storm near New York City early Tuesday morning, is producing a swath of heavy wet snow across the Montreal region. The storm will lift north across eastern Vermont before moving east into Maine. Rain began after midnight in Montreal, and changed to snow around 5am Tuesday morning. Marginally colder air is in place, at 0C (32F), just enough for snow.

The snow has covered roads and reduced visibility to less than a kilometre at times. The snow has been accompanied by thunder and lighting at times early this morning. Any snow should mix with and change to rain over the next few hours, but until then, up to 10cm is possible. Roads are in very poor shape, with numerous cars in the ditch, especially off island. If you can, work from home today.

Heavy snow has produced dangerous driving conditions across metro Montreal early Tuesday morning. A strong storm was located near New York City early this morning, with precipitation moving north and west of the center.

There are reports of delays at Trudeau Airport due to snow covered runways and reduced visibility. Accompanying the snowfall will be strong northeast winds of 30-60km/h.

Hydro-Québec is reporting 28,000 without power as of 7:15am, including nearly 14000 in Montreal.

