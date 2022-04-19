Coastal storm brings heavy snow to Montreal

Special Weather Statement for up to 10cm of heavy wet snow for Montreal.
A strengthening coastal storm near New York City early Tuesday morning, is producing a swath of heavy wet snow across the Montreal region. The storm will lift north across eastern Vermont before moving east into Maine. Rain began after midnight in Montreal, and changed to snow around 5am Tuesday morning. Marginally colder air is in place, at 0C (32F), just enough for snow.
The snow has covered roads and reduced visibility to less than a kilometre at times. The snow has been accompanied by thunder and lighting at times early this morning. Any snow should mix with and change to rain over the next few hours, but until then, up to 10cm is possible. Roads are in very poor shape, with numerous cars in the ditch, especially off island. If you can, work from home today.
There are reports of delays at Trudeau Airport due to snow covered runways and reduced visibility. Accompanying the snowfall will be strong northeast winds of 30-60km/h.
Hydro-Québec is reporting 28,000 without power as of 7:15am, including nearly 14000 in Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.