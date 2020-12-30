Clipper delivers some snow to Montreal to end 2020

A relatively weak weather system, an Alberta Clipper, will cross the Great Lakes and move just north of Montreal late tonight. Accompanying the system will be an area of light snow and perhaps some mixed precipitation. The low will move northeast of Montreal on Thursday, leaving behind clearing skies and mild temperatures to end the year.
Clouds have already increased early Wednesday morning across southern Quebec, and the snow is not far behind. Light snow is moving northeast across Ontario. The snow should arrive in Montreal this afternoon. Less than 5cm is expected in Montreal, with 10-20cm as you move north towards St Jerome and the Laurentians. A snowfall warning is in effect for those regions, if your commute takes you in that direction.
For Montreal, the snow will mix with ice pellets or freezing rain tonight, as temperatures warm to 1C (34F). Precipitation will taper off to a few showers or flurries early Thursday. Temperatures have cooled from out Christmas Day record high of 13.3C (56F), down to more seasonable levels over the last 24 hours. But no real arctic air is in our future, as our mild fall and winter continues.
Another storm system is set to bring us more snow late New Year's Day into the first weekend of 2021. I will post more info on the potential storm later today and on New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.