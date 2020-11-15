Classic Great Lakes fall storm to impact Ontario & Quebec

Wind Warning posted for the Richelieu Valley
Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa and west Quebec
Strengthening low pressure is forecast to move across the Great Lakes on Sunday and into far western Quebec. The storm will bring a wide variety of active weather from snow and freezing rain across the north, to powerful winds and rain across the eastern Great Lakes and into the St. Lawrence Valley.
The first round of precipitation early Sunday morning, is encountering temperatures that are slightly below freezing in the Ottawa Valley and portions of western Quebec. A freezing rain warning has been issued for those locations. Expect 1-3mm of frozen precipitation, before temperatures rise above freezing. The rest of us, including metro Montreal, will see showers, beginning late this morning and tapering off this evening. As cold air moves back into the area overnight, there is a chance for a few flurries before morning.
The big story with this storm will be strong to severe wind gusts. In the Montreal region, we are expected to be on the edge of the strongest winds, with gusts to 70km/h possible in the city later this afternoon and this evening persisting into Monday. Regions southeast of metro Montreal in the Richelieu Valley can expect gusts to 90km/h. A wind warning has been posted for that area by Environment Canada.
Southwest of Montreal along the St. Lawrence Seaway and especially on Lakes Erie and Ontario, winds could easily reach 90km/h with gusts on the open waters of the Great Lakes approaching hurricane strength of 120km/h. Storm warnings have been issued across the Great Lakes. Along the shore, wind warnings have been issued for many regions including Toronto and Kingston.
Waves on the open waters of Lakes Erie and Ontario are expected to be between 8 and 15 feet, capable of submerging smaller boats. There is also an increased risk of lakeshore flooding in the shoreline communities along both sides of the international border. Power outages and tree damage are also possible, especially across southern and eastern Ontario.
Conditions should begin to improve on Monday as winds ease during the afternoon hours.
