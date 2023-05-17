Brief cold snap delivers May frost and flurries to Montreal

Frost Advisory posted for southern Quebec.
A strong cold front late Tuesday afternoon, has ushered in an unseasonably cold airmass into southern Quebec on Wednesday, with temperatures well-below normal values. Scattered frost was reported early Wednesday morning, especially north of Montreal. A more widespread frost is expected for Thursday morning, with expected lows between 0C (32F) and -3C (27F) forecast. Widespread frost and freeze advisories are in effect covering a large portion of southern Ontario, Quebec, New York and New England. Several hours of below freezing temperatures are possible away from the city. The growing season has started for many, so if you have flowers or plants outdoors, you may want to take precautions to protect them from the cold.
A few flurries were even observed at several locations today, including here on Ile Perrot during the noon hour. Clouds began to thin this afternoon allowing the mercury to reach 9C (49F) for the daytime high in Montreal. We just missed the record for the lowest maximum temperature for May 17, which was 8.7C set in 2007. The record low for tonight is -0.6C (31F) set in 1944, we definitely have a shot at that with our current forecast.
As far as snowfall goes, with just a few flurries today and nothing more, we fell short of the daily record of 1.8cm that was set in 1959.
Much warmer air is on the way, along with sunshine Thursday into early Saturday. High temperatures will rebound quickly, up to 16C (61F) Thursday and a summery high of 25C (77F) on Friday. Overnight lows will respond as well, 7C (45F) Friday morning and a warm 16C (61F) into Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.