Bitterly cold weekend followed by Monday snowstorm

3:30PM UPDATE: Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for a portion of our forecast area north and south of Montreal. However dangerous windchills will be occurring everywhere for the next 24 hours. Dress warmly as exposed skin can freeze in minutes.
A Special Weather Statement has also been issued for the incoming snowstorm on Monday. Current indications are for 20 to 30cm of snow along with strong winds across the St. Lawrence Valley. If you have travel plans, pay close attention to the updated forecasts throughout the weekend.
Previous Post: We have reached our high temperature for the day in Montreal at -7C (19F) early Friday morning, and the mercury has now started to fall. A frontal boundary that has been responsible for the clouds, freezing drizzle and light snow over the last 48 hours has finally drifted south into New York State. Much colder air is beginning to filter into southern Quebec along with a steady increase in wind speeds. Montreal will be sandwiched between a strong ocean storm that will bring Atlantic Canada heavy snow today and arctic high pressure over Ontario. The pressure gradient in between will result in a very strong push of arctic air along with northwest winds of 20 to 40km/h.
The temperature in Montreal on Friday will drop all day, reaching -18C (0F) by late afternoon. Wind speeds of up to 40km/h, will produce biting windchill values in the minus 30s. The mercury will continue to fall, down to -25C (-13F) for lows by Saturday morning. Despite bright sunshine on Saturday, we will see very little upward movement on the temperature, possibly reaching -20C (-4F) for a high. Another cold night Saturday into Sunday at -22C (-8F), before a slight moderation in temperatures on Sunday. The high will be near -10C (14F).
Major Snowstorm
Our attention will then turn to a developing winter storm along the US east coast. The energy that will become this storm is now located across the far western United States and will dip into the southeastern part of the country. The system will then deepen as it lifts across the Middle Atlantic and into New England by Monday. At this time, confidence is groining that we will see a swath of heavy snow across the St. Lawrence Valley, accompanied by strong northeast winds of 30 gusting to 70km/h at times. The combination of falling and blowing snow will create dangerous travel conditions on Monday across southern Quebec and eastern Ontario. At this time it appears accumulations of 20 to 25cm are likely for Montreal, with 15 to 20cm across portions of the Ottawa Valley and 10 to 15cm in the Eastern Townships, where some sleet or freezing rain is possible as well. This is subject to change as the track of the storm becomes a little more clear over the next 24 hours.
The snow will end Monday night followed by another surge of colder air for Tuesday. I anticipate weather watches and warnings will be required for this system and will provide updates throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.