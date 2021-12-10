Another warm, wet and windy storm on the way for Montreal

11:45AM UPDATE: Freezing rain warnings have been issued for the metro Montreal region. Freezing rain will develop overnight from west to east across southwestern Quebec and persist into the morning hours on Saturday. Expect 2 to 5mm of ice accretion before temperatures warm above freezing in the St. Lawrence Valley. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans late Friday night.
High wind warnings are in effect on the US side of the Quebec/New York border and these will likely be required across parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec late Saturday as winds gust up to 90km/h.
Previous Post: There is no change to our current weather pattern, as yet another warm and windy winter storm is on our doorstep. After a couple of days of light snow showers and cooler temperatures across southern Quebec, we are in for another big warm-up on Saturday.
After morning flurries Friday, skies will clear by afternoon, with a daytime high close to the freezing point. Clouds will rapidly fill in once again this evening in advance of a warm front. Strong low pressure will lift form the central plains, across the Great Lakes and into western Quebec Saturday, following a similar path to last Mondays storm. Montreal once again will be on the warm side of the system, with a mix of precipitation changing over to rain and then back to a few flurries late Saturday.
Precipitation will begin in the wee hours Saturday morning, likely starting as a period of freezing rain in Montreal, with temperatures hovering just below the freezing point in the St. Lawrence Valley.
On Saturday, strong south winds will push temperatures up to 10C (50F), with all precipitation changing to rain. The rain may be heavy at times, especially late in the day, in advance of the trailing cold front. That front will be accompanied by very strong winds as it crosses the region, likely reaching warning criteria, with gusts up to 90km/h in Montreal. The wind will ease on Sunday morning along with clearing skies. Temperatures will drop to -2C (29F) by Sunday morning.
High pressure of Pacific origin will ensure a quiet start to the weather week on Monday, along with very mild temperatures for mid-December, well-above the freezing point. Any snow on the ground in Montreal should easily melt away over the next few days.
