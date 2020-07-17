Another surge of hot - humid air for Montreal this weekend

We are expecting another surge of heat and humidity across southern Quebec this weekend, in what is quickly becoming a torrid summer. Early Friday morning, a warm front is lifting across the St. Lawrence Valley, accompanied by clouds and showers. There is even a rumble or two of thunder here on Ile Perrot. Even if I could not hear it myself, I know because my furry barometer is under my desk. The showers and storms will persist through the mid-morning before tapering off.
Total precipitation won't amount to much, perhaps 10mm, but we need the rain. Only 21mm has fallen at Trudeau Airport in July, well below normal for the third consecutive month.We have a general watering ban in place here on Ile Perrot, but that does not stop some neighbours on my street from running their sprinkler system all night, despite the rain. But I digress. There may be restrictions as well in other municipalities, so check with your city or town.
As the front clears southern Quebec by Friday afternoon, it will set the stage for a very hot, tropical weekend. We will likely reach 30C (86F) Friday, as the skies clear. On Saturday, expect hazy sunshine, elevated humidity levels, and highs approaching 32C (90F). The overnight period into Sunday will be hot, with temperatures only settling into the 23 to 25C (73-77F) range. Sunday will be hot and oppressively humid, with daytime highs into the middle 30s, perhaps reaching our third 36C (97F) temperature this summer here in Montreal. Humidex values will rise into the 40s.
Some relief arrives Sunday night, as a cold front moves across the region. Strong thunderstorms are expected into early Monday morning. Slightly cooler air returns to start next week. Many readers will be on vacation next week, so if you are enjoy and be safe. Keep an eye to the sky if outside and remember when the thunder roars, go indoors.
