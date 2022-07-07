Another stretch of perfect summer weather for Montreal

High pressure will dominate the weather across southern Quebec into early next week. The only exception will be this evening, as a weak frontal boundary crosses the region. There may be an isolated shower or sprinkle around, scattered clouds and a wind shift but little else. Most regions will remain dry. On Friday, sunshine returns, with light winds and low humidity.
The weekend at this time looks spectacular, with wall to wall sunshine, cool nights and seasonably warm days. Temperatures in Montreal will range through the middle 20s (70s F) for daytime highs, with overnight lows in the low to middle teens. Ile Perrot dropped to 14C (56F) Thursday morning, close to the normal low of 15C (59F).
The hot and humid weather will remain across the central and southeast portion of the US where temperatures are in the high 30s and humidex readings into the 40s. Some of that warm weather may begin to shift northward next week, along with the risk of showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday. Until then enjoy the near-prefect summer weather.
June ended on a very wet note across southern Quebec, with many locations reporting well-above normal rainfall. Montreal recorded it's second wettest June, with 169mm of rain falling at Trudeau Airport. That amount placed June 2022 a distant second to the 215mm that fell in June 1943. I measured 175.1mm here on Ile Perrot, including 85.4mm over just 48 hours on June 22 and 23.
Arctic Heatwave
The hot weather in Canada s far this month has been occurring in an unusual location, across the far north. Portions of both the Yukon and Nunavut have been under heat warnings. Temperatures have risen into the high 20s and low 30s. Inuvik, located at 68.3N a full 200 km within the Arctic Circle, rose over 30C on three consecutive days for the first time since weather records have been kept. That dates back to 1957. The high on July 2 was 30.6C, July 3, 30.7C and July 4, a scorching 31.8C (89F). The high today is expected to reach 31C, with the heatwave lasting into early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.