Another round of heavy rain forecast for southern Quebec

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.