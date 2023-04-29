Another round of heavy rain for southern Quebec

Heavy rainfall warning in effect for Montreal for 30-50mm through Monday morning.
More heavy rain is on the way to southern Quebec and Ontario this weekend, as a large upper level low takes up residence over the Great Lakes. This system will be strong, and slow moving, allowing showery, cool and dreary weather to persist in Montreal for most of the upcoming week.
We have a few breaks in the clouds early Saturday morning, along with mild temperatures in the middle teens in Montreal. Clouds will rapidly fill in as a warm front moves northeast into the St. Lawrence Valley this afternoon. Steady rain will develop by noon and continue into the evening hours before tapering off to showers. Temperatures will drop once the rain begins into the single digits and be slow to rise on Sunday, back up to 13C (55F).
Gusty winds will develop Sunday morning in the 30 to 50km/h range in Montreal, before more rain arrives Sunday afternoon. As the low slowly pinwheels across southern Quebec to start the work week, showers and cool weather will prevail into at least Thursday. In total, the Montreal region and more importantly the Ottawa River Valley could see up to 75mm (3 inches) of rainfall between today and Thursday. This is not good news for the Ottawa River that is already in flood stage. Municipalities close to the river, including here on Ile Perrot, have been preparing all week for the potential for flooding.
Barriers, sandbags and pumps are at the ready to deal with any rising water. Montreal remains in Intervention Mode - Level 1.
The area gauges have been stable most of the week despite the 25mm of rain that fell since last Sunday. The next two weeks will be critical in determining the extent of spring flooding for our region.
On Saturday morning, the gauge at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue was steady at 23.68 metres, while the Terrasse-Vaudreuil gauge was rising slightly at 23.67 metres. Both are in minor flood stage at this time. Pointe Calumet on Lake of Two Mountains was down slightly to 23.75 metres.
Stay vigilant if you live near any body of water.
