Another heat warning issued for Montreal and southern Quebec

I have lost count, but we have had at least a half dozen or so heat warnings that have been issued for Montreal this summer. We have another in effect currently, as temperatures are expected to rise into the low 30s Monday and Tuesday, along with elevated humidity levels. The humidex is forecast to approach 40C through the start of the week.
Once the fog and low clouds burn off Monday morning, we are looking at warm and humid weather through early Wednesday, with the risk of a few showers and thunderstorms on the increase. Less humid weather should return by Wednesday afternoon, bit temperatures will remain warm.
This warm snap comes on the heels of the hottest July on record for Montreal. The average for the month was a sultry 24.3C (75.7F), the normal should be 21.2C(70.1F). The city had 14 daily highs in excess of 30C (86F) with a maximum reading of 36.1C (97F). The overnight periods were extremely warm, with 13 daily lows remaining above 20C (68F) and 28 of the 31days over 16C (60F). It was a similar story across eastern North America, with many cities either reporting their warmest July or in the top 5 at the very least. Burlington, Vermont had it warmest month ever on record at 24.9C (76.9F), with their data dating back to 1892.
Massive deadly Manitoba tornado
A rare EF-2 tornado, with winds of up to 190km/h occurred Friday evening near the small town of Scarth south of Virden in southwest Manitoba. Sadly 2 teens were killed after the violent storm tossed their truck off the highway. There was an additional injury reported by the RCMP. The storm also produced damage to several farms as well as power lines and trees. According to The Northern Tornadoes Project, the tornado had a preliminary track length of 9.35 km long and 740 metres wide.
The complex of thunderstorms produced several tornadoes Friday evening across southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba and North Dakota. There was also large hail reported in the region. Canada has had a sharp increase in tornadic activity this summer across Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, likely due to the hot and humid weather that has prevailed. The country averages 62 tornadoes for the entire year, and we are quickly closing in on that number with at least 52 to date.
