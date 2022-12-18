After the storm, quiet weather returns to Montreal through Thursday

The snow has finally stopped across southwestern Quebec Sunday morning, after a good 36 hours. Storm totals were quite impressive in the St. Lawrence Valley, with 32cm in Montreal and 35cm in Cornwall. Ottawa was the winner, with 38cm. The snow created the usual problems on area highways, with numerous accidents reported. Scattered power outages were reported in Quebec and Ontario, with ten of thousands in the dark from New York to Maine due to the weight of the heavy wet snow.
Temperatures remain very mild Sunday morning, at -1C (30F) in Montreal. Our range has been very small over the last several days, either side of 0C. The weather will be calm on Sunday, with steady temperatures and light winds. High pressure will move into southern Quebec this week, with partly cloudy skies, isolated flurries and fairly mild temperatures for December.
The next storm:
By Thursday, a strong storm system will be developing across the central US in response to a surge of arctic air moving southward. This storm has the potential to be rather large and strong, with far reaching effects across the Great Lakes and east coast during a busy travel period. As this time it looks like a mix of snow and rain for Montreal, with very windy conditions and a rapid freeze on the back side of the storm Friday night into Christmas Eve. Temperatures will swing from well above freezing Friday to well below by early Saturday morning. There are many details to work out, so stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans late this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.