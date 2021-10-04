Above normal temperatures set to return to southern Quebec

It was a rather chilly, raw weekend in Montreal, feeling very much like the start of October. Saturday was a wash out, with almost 25mm (1 inch) of rain falling across portions of southwestern Quebec. The weekend total was only 7.2mm at Trudeau Airport, but I seriously question that measurement, as most other stations around the area recorded amounts in excess of 15mm. I measured 27.8mm for the weekend at my home on Île Perrot, with 29mm at Saint-Anicet and 18mm at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. A private weather station at the Baie d'Urfe Yacht Club recorded over 30mm Saturday alone.
Monday will be cloudy and rather cool, with clearing skies sitting just to our north. Seriously, you can see the clearing just look to the north, blue skies have been sitting there for over 24 hours now. The frontal boundary that brought the rain is slowly sinking south over New England this morning. Skies should begin to clear out later today, along with warming temperatures. The balance of the week will feature warm and dry weather, with highs expected either side of 20C (68F). As a matter of fact, the first two weeks of October are expected to have warmer-than-normal temperatures. The average high for early October is 15C (59F) and the low 5C (41F). Montreal should remain well above those values right through Thanksgiving weekend. There is no risk of frost for Montreal and the suburbs at this time.
