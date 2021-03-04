A look back 50 years ago: the Montreal blizzard of 1971

With thoughts from veteran CJAD Traffic Reporter Rick Leckner
Dubbed the original storm of the century for Montreal, the blizzard of March 3-5, 1971 was one for the record books. Last week, I had the privilege of chatting with veteran CJAD traffic reporter and Montreal legend Rick Leckner about the ‘71 storm.
He summed it up like this, “Three weather-related things stand out most in my flying days, that winter storm [1971], the January 1998 ice storm, and the July 14, 1987 flood. And in all of those three instances, I flew as soon as we were able to do so” said Leckner.
“We’ve had lots of storms that I have reported on through the years, but ‘71 was the be all to end all, no question in terms of snowfall.” added Leckner
The 1971 storm was a beast, a low pressure area that deepened rapidly as it moved from Louisiana to New York State. The snow started around 5pm on March 3rd and did not stop until the early morning hours of March 5th. It virtually shut down the St. Lawrence Valley, from Cornwall to the mouth of the St. Lawrence River with tropical storm force winds, hurricane-like low barometric pressure of 970mb in Montreal (the lowest pressure at the center of the storm would be 966mb, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane), and over 50 cm of snow. The drifts were over six feet high and shut down all major highways across the area, stranding thousands of motorists. Thirty fatalities were reported from the storm in Quebec, including 17 in metro Montreal. Accumulations for the 36-hour storm were impressive, with 47cm in Montreal, but as much as 80cm in other parts of southern and eastern Quebec.
Rick worked throughout the storm for CJAD, doing most of his reporting from the back of a snowmobile on the snow-clogged Montreal streets. Once the snow stopped on March 5, he was determined to get the CJAD helicopter airborne and give listeners vital information to navigate the narrow highways and city streets.
“I remember it vividly. While the years go by, I still remember it, amongst all the other crazy things that I did. I was hellbent on getting the helicopter up. The problem was you could not get anywhere, so I remembered that, for whatever reason, Harold Cummings Chevrolet at Jean Talon and Decarie, had snowmobiles. So I made an arrangement to get there, and I got a snowmobile. I took the snowmobile from Jean Talon and Decarie out to Pierrefonds to get my pilot, who lived in Pierrefonds at the time, so I vividly remember driving on a snowmobile down the middle of the Trans Canada Highway, getting my pilot from his Pierrefonds home, putting him behind me, and somehow we made it back to the airport. We got up in the helicopter and we flew for a long time.”
The most dangerous aspect of this Atlantic Nor’easter was the ferocity of the winds which gusted to over 120km/h in many parts of the St. Lawrence Valley including 110km/h at then Dorval Airport. Visibility at the airport was below one kilometre for over 17 hours, including a five-hour period during the daylight hours on March 4th when it was completely nil. It was far worse in the open areas off island, where travel was impossible.
I spent the day in the window of our home on the waterfront in Verdun watching snowmobiles go back and forth in the zero visibility, rescuing motorists and transporting people to area hospitals. Roads were closed, including Highway 401 and 20 and power was out to tens of thousands of Hydro customers for several days. There were even reports of damage to roofs and other infrastructure, as a result of the strong winds. The airport closed, with all flights cancelled for the duration of the storm.
Crews took up to 36 hours to clear most major roads for limited travel, longer for city streets. Montreal neighbourhoods were littered with abandoned cars, including emergency vehicles, forcing police to respond on foot or by snowmobile. Bus and train service stopped, but the metro continued to run where power was available. The NHL game between the Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, March 4th had to be postponed, making it the first time since 1918 that a Habs game was cancelled. The storm occurred at the end of what is to this date the snowiest winter on record in Montreal, with 380cm of snow.
“As a result of the snowstorm, everything was paralyzed, cars were buried, streets were closed. We didn’t have the snow removal equipment that we have today...there was nothing moving, it was like a snow fortress, island-wide.” said Leckner
The 24-hour snowfall record established during that storm, stood for 41 years until December 2012 when we finally broke it. In comparing the record-breaking December 2012 storm to March 1971, Leckner noted that the only similarity between 1971 and 2012 was in the quantities of snow, 45cm (2012) vs 43cm (1971) both over a 24-hour period. On the morning after the big storm, on March 5, 1971, when he finally took the CJAD 800 helicopter up for a look at the carnage left on Montreal and southern Quebec highways, all Leckner saw was abandoned cars everywhere and one lane down the center of most highways. Nothing was moving. There were huge drifts of snow blocking highways all over the city. On the morning after the December 2012 record-breaking storm, people were traveling to work on blacktop at 100km/h, with no delays to speak of.
The 1971 storm stands alone in my humble opinion. In an era where we seem to call everything a storm, we have yet to match it. I have written before about the ‘71 storm and its impact on me at the young age of 5. We had a tremendous spot on the St. Lawrence River in Verdun to watch the weather events of the day unfold. The storm holds for me a strong connection to my late father. He was one of the few who defied the odds and made it to work and back home on March 4, 1971. I sat waiting for him until 7pm in the windowsill. It is the stuff of legend in our family, and many feel the start of my lifelong passion for weather.
For more memories of the '71 storm, check out Thoughts from the storm, HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.