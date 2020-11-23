A brief return to colder weather in Montreal following the first snowfall

The first snowfall of the season brought a few surprises along with it. The storm underperformed in southern Quebec but dumped a record-breaking 19cm of snow at Pearson Airport in Toronto. The snow spread across Ontario Sunday, arriving in southern Quebec by 4pm. The snow changed to rain in Montreal by 10pm, while remaining as mostly frozen precipitation from Toronto towards Ottawa. The early season storm brought with it the usual rash of accidents, especially across eastern Ontario where the snow was heavier.
In Montreal, around 10cm of very wet snow accumulated, making for a spectacular Sunday night against the backdrop of an otherwise gloomy November. The snow actually seemed to pick peoples spirits up, at least until the rain arrived. This morning, we are left with a wet, slushy mess, at least here on L'Ile Perrot. We have added about 15mm of rain on top of the snowfall.
A mix of snow and freezing rain continues north and east of the city. Light snow is also falling across the Ottawa Valley. The precipitation should taper off early this afternoon, as the storm responsible lifts into far eastern Quebec.
Temperatures are very mild this morning in Montreal, sitting at 5C (41F) while Ottawa is 0C (32F) and Toronto -2C (28F). As the precipitation ends in Montreal, temperatures will begin to fall, back down below the freezing point by this evening and down to a morning low Tuesday of -5C (23F). Winds will also pick up, out of the southwest 30-50km/h. The weather will be sunny, but cold Tuesday with a high of -3C (27F).
Another storm system arrives in southern Quebec on Wednesday, with the chance for more snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.