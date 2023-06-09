A break from the smoke across our region...for now

The air quality has improved for many residents of southern Quebec and Ontario on Friday as the smoke has dissipated considerably over the last 24 to 36 hours. Low pressure in the upper atmosphere that has been drifting slowly across New England, is forecast to move east of the region Saturday, finally releasing its grip on our weather. The dreary, smokey and at times wet weather here in Montreal this week, will be replaced by sunshine and warmer temperatures Saturday and Sunday.
However, winds will back to the northwest on Sunday, and more smoke at very high altitudes may drift back into the region. At this time we are not expecting a repeat of this past week, but it will need to be monitored closely.
The smoke was so dense at times, especially across southern Ontario and New York, that air travel was impacted, and numerous outdoor events were cancelled. This included two Major League Baseball games in New York City and Philadelphia.
The smoke is being generated by hundreds of fires burning in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. The smoke is being driven counter clockwise around the upper level low and deep into the US. Over 125 fires are currently burning in Quebec, with close to 649,000 hectares burned so far. Nearly 40,000 square kilomteres have burned across Canada this year and it is only June. That makes 2023 the fourth worst season on record to date, likely to become number one within the next week or so.
Relief is arriving from France, Costa Rica, Portugal and the United States. US President Biden has promised 600 firefighters and several aircraft to assist with the Canadian response.
Another low pressure system arriving late Sunday and Monday promises more beneficial rainfall for Ontario and Quebec, but also more lightning. Southerly winds accompanying this low pressure will result in a warmer, more humid airmass than the current system. Along with the showers will be frequent thunderstorms in the humid air. Lightning from last Thursdays thunderstorms in Quebec is believed to be the leading cause of many of the major fires currently burning in the province.
The rain this week has been helpful, but more is needed. Since June 1st, 7.2mm of rain has fallen at Trudeau Airport. The normal for the entire month of June is 87mm.
