30th Anniversary of the March 1993 Superstorm

As we await some minor affects from yet another east coast snowstorm, today marks the 30th Anniversary of one of the biggest storms ever to impact eastern North America. My original post written from the 25th anniversary is below.
The storm was one of the biggest to impact eastern North America since weather records began. The weather system stretched thousands of miles from Quebec down to Cuba. The system was responsible for hundreds of deaths, with damage in the hundreds of millions and delays, closures and power outages that lasted for days. The scale of the storm and the impacts felt were unprecedented, this was the March 13-15, 1993 Superstorm.
The storm was a textbook Nor'Easter that unleashed powerful winds and heavy precipitation across its entire path. Heavy snow and record cold occurred from the deep south to Montreal and points north and east. Here in the St. Lawrence Valley, the snow started on Saturday, March 13 at around 3pm and became very intense during the evening and overnight hours when visibility dropped to zero for several hours. Winds gusted well over 80km/h, with over 40cm of snow falling in Montreal in about 12 hours. The barometric pressure dropped to an impressive low at Trudeau Airport of 973mb. Across eastern Ontario and western New York, up to 60cm of snow fell. The storm closed all the bridges in Montreal, as well as several highways during the height of the storm. The closures rivalled those that occurred during the Montreal Blizzard of 1971. Highways up and down the east coast were closed, including several major interstates. Most airports would shut completely or experience lengthy delays, and it would be days before air travel returned to normal.
For me personally, it was the first time in my 20 year career with the Montreal Gazette that we could not get the trucks down to the loading docks to distribute the newspaper. I had a very rare night off as I tracked the storm. Luckily it was a Sunday, so most people were safe at home. Had this storm occurred on a weekday, the impacts in Montreal would have been tremendous. Record cold surged into the region behind the storm, with Montreal dropping to an all time March low of -23.9C (-11F) on the morning of the 15th. The storm was part of a snowy March and April in Montreal, with 69.2cm of snow recorded in March and 41.6cm falling in April. The onset of Spring 1993 would be delayed in Montreal to say the very least.
Up and down the east coast, the impacts from the storm were far-reaching. Damage was estimated at over 6 billion (1993 USD) from Cuba to Atlantic Canada. A record low barometric pressure of 960mb was recorded at the center of the storm. Over 200 deaths were directly linked to the storm.
