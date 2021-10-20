Suburban Parents Talk Live: Episode 7 - Breast Cancer Awareness month

We broadcast every second Tuesday on Facebook with our panelists Jenn, Angie and Sarah. Join us, post your comments and questions, and get in on all the fun! Here is some of what we discussed...
Events to support the cause
On October 23rd join celebrity chefs and cook together to support those with breast cancer. Eat to the Beat, presented by KitchenAid®, is your chance to join our celebrity chefs Lynn Crawford, Nuit Regular and Renée Lavallée as well as food personality Mijune Pak. Cook along as our chefs teach you how to cook their signature recipes, with all funds raised benefiting breast cancer support programs.
New technology in breast cancer detection and prevention
They are developing a bra that can detect small breast cancer tumours using cutting-edge technology that can sense and measure the differences between breast tumours and healthy breast tissue. There is also 3D mammography.
Resources:
Diagnosis Project: 1-855-561-PINK
Did you know that in Quebec, a woman who suspects she has breast cancer, or who has had an abnormal examination or imaging, can wait up to 17 weeks for a diagnosis?
For the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, as well as for the Ministry of Health and Social Services, this situation must be changed considering that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime and that an early breast cancer diagnosis increases the chances of survival; for breast cancer treated at an early stage, the 5-year survival is 99%.
On this first day of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Foundation announces the launch of Diagnosis Project, aimed at supporting the healthcare system in reducing the length of the pre-diagnosis process for breast cancer, and reducing the distress experienced by people affected during the pre-diagnostic process, including through the 1-855-561-PINK support and navigation helpline.
Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation
Support Brandon's Buddies this Halloween! These colour-changing Halloween cups from Klassy Kanvas Designs are personalized and make the perfect gift to hold all those treats! They cost $7 per cup or you can order five for $30. All profits will be donated to Brandon’s Buddies, which supports the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
