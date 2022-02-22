We spoke with Wanita Jones, a psychologist and Leadership Coordinator at Champlain College in St-Lambert. She had the opportunity as a psychologist to first work at university level students at Concordia, her alma mater and where she played on the varsity women’s basketball team. She then wanted to gain experience with early childhood and joined the LBPSB Mental Health team to work at Elementary and High Schools for eight years. And now, she is at the Cegep level, where she has spent the past eight years as a psychologist and coordinator of the leadership program.
We also spoke with Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President & CEO of the Strongest Families Institute. Access their tip sheet for parents on supporting youth going back to school during Covid-19, which was developed with the Mental Health Commission of Canada. You can reach the Strongest Families Institute by calling 1-866-470-7111. Their services are fully bilingual.
Suburban Parents Talk broadcasts every second Tuesday on Facebook with our panelists Jenn, Angie and Sarah. Join us, post your comments and questions, and get in on all the fun!
