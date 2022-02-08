Special guests
Sandra Reich is the founder and clinical director of the Montreal Center for Anxiety and Depression, co-director of Empowered Women Workshops, co-director of anxiety videos, and founder of Sandra Reich Couple Retreats. She is a bestselling author of a self-help book called Once upon a Time…How Cinderella Grew Up and Became a Happy Empowered Woman.
Sandra’s expertise has been featured on many radio and television shows including Discovery Health, Global TV, Breakfast Television, APTN, and recently on Celebrity Damage Control, which is currently airing on The Oprah Network (OWN). Sandra speaks across Canada on how to treat anxiety, depression, emotional intelligence, as well as how to live your very best life. Follow Sandra on Facebook as well as The Montreal Centre for Anxiety and Depression.
Kelly LaVallie is a Canadian accountant specializing in divorce and author of the book Untying the Knot, which can be purchased here. The book is designed to make it easy for couples on the outs to navigate divorce without losing their minds - or the shirts off their backs.
Romantic Valentine date ideas
Out and about
Imagine Monet: The Immersive Exhibit
Ice skating in the Old Port
Ice skating on Beaver Lake
Dining outside at a winter terrasse in the Quartier des Spectacles named Cinquième Vague
Get a custom portrait of your pet made by local artist Amelie Sutter, and proceeds from your purchase will be donated to Casca Hudson, a local cat rescue.
Suburban Parents Talk broadcasts every second Tuesday on Facebook with our panelists Jenn, Angie and Sarah. Join us, post your comments and questions, and get in on all the fun!
