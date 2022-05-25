Our writer Jenn spoke with Susanne Grainger, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist in rowing who is now running CAN Fund #150Women, a charity that brings women together to pay their success forward and support Canadian female athletes. They also spoke with two other Canadian Olympians who were CAN Fund #150Women recipients Marion Thenault (Freestyle Skiing, 2022 Olympic Bronze Medalist) and Valerie Maltais (Speed Skating, 2014 Olympic Silver Medalist, 2022 Olympic Gold Medalist). Find out what it takes financially to be a professional athlete in Canada and get involved with the BE EPIC Run from July 24-31 to help raise money for our Canadian female athletes.
